IBAO Annual Convention

A mix between general and breakout sessions, industry and trending topics, education and entertainment, we’re once again bringing brokers, insurers and industry partners together to connect and collaborate. Speakers include:
NICK NURSE, HEAD COACH, NBA TORONTO RAPTORS: Our keynote speaker, who led the Raptors to their first NBA Championship during his first year as head coach, Nurse will share his insights on talent and teamwork with attendees. Brought to you by CAA Insurance.
As well as:
Hassan Osman, Author and PMO Director at Cisco Systems, on Managing Hybrid Teams
Sam Jazayeri, Insurance Broker, Speaker and Podcaster, on Broker Technology Adoption
Sherif Gemayal, CEO, Trufla Technology on The Power Of Data
Erin Kelly, CEO And Co-Founder Of Advanced Symbolics Inc., on Human Behaviour Modeling
Warren Weeks, Media Training Expert on The Art of Delivering Difficult Messages
Plus, an all-new After Party, with a performance by:
DWAYNE GRETZKY: A curated nostalgia trip that captures the unique joy of turning a radio dial and being surprised by the familiar. A 10+ piece juggernaut that brings to life the greatest songs of all time.