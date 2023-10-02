IBAO Broker Launchpad in Ottawa (Level 1 Licensing)

by IBAO

December 04 - December 15, 2023



Newly available in Ottawa! Formerly the Two–Week Prep Course, this is the most efficient format to prepare for the RIBO Level I exam. For individuals with limited industry experience. Students are guided through insurance fundamentals, principles of indemnity, insurable interest, personal property, personal auto and the Registered Insurance Broker (RIB) Act. Students can write their RIBO exam the week following the course.

In-person or Virtual

$700 for IBAO Members / $930 for non-members

8:30AM-4:00PM

Visit Event Website