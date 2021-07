by IBAO

August 21 - September 05, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

Formerly Weekend Warrior, this option is for individuals who are working full–time. For individuals with limited industry experience. Students are guided through insurance fundamentals,

principles of indemnity, insurable interest, personal property, personal auto and the

Registered Insurance Broker (RIB) Act. Students write their RIBO exam on the last day of class.

Virtual or In-Class

$650 for IBAO Members / $850 for non-members

8:30AM-4:00PM

Visit Event Website