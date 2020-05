by IBAO

May 28 - May 31, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto

*Please note all CAIB exams are postponed until further notice*

Instructor-led, five-day course with hands-on exercises, group discussion and practical applications of content. Recommended for individuals wanting to focus on their studies without distractions.

A free self-study refresher course will be provided by the IBAO for when exams are running again.

Facilitated by Chris Coniglio, BA, CAIB, CIP

AM & PM Session

20 Management Hours

$900 + $270 additional for non-members

Visit event's website