IBAO Commercial Insurance Certificate Program


by IBAO
February 10 - February 14, 2020
1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON


*THIS IS AN ONLINE COURSE AND CAN BE TAKEN AT ANY TIME*

An on-demand eLearning opportunity designed to transition an experienced personal lines broker into a contemporary commercial lines broker. Commercial Lines in Ontario is not a science. It is professional expertise rooted in experiential knowledge.

Learners are asked to engage with common scenarios with commercial clients and underwriters. In addition to understanding the fundamentals, learners will also be asked to read and interact with real-life, contemporary examples.

12 Technical Hours + 3 Personal Skills Hours

$500 + $150 additional for non-members



