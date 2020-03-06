IBAO Errors & Omissions Loss Control Seminar: LONDON

by IBAO

April 29, 2020

Double Tree by Hilton, 300 King St. London ON,

Understanding your exposures to Errors & Omissions claims as a Broker is a key to developing your operations strategy.

Examine what clients expect of you, what courts expect of you, and what others expect of you. It is during the discussions that you will be able to answer the questions you need to answer in order to establish the Procedures that best suit your brokerage.

Facilitated by Hugh Fardy, Gallagher

April 29th | 8:30AM-11:45AM OR 1:15PM-4:30PM

2 Management Hours + 1 Ethics Hour

$125 without promo code.

