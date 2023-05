by IBAO

October 24 - October 25, 2023



The Two-Day Exam Clinic is designed for those who have already attempted the RIBO Level I exam or prepared for it independently. It provides an excellent opportunity to focus on areas of difficulty to challenge the exam again. Bring your study questions and ask for insight and advice from our instructor to help you on your next exam attempt.

Virtual via Zoom

$325 for IBAO Members / $350 for Non-members

8:30AM-4:30PM

Visit Event Website