IBAO/IIC Webinar: Managing Flood Risks

by IBAO

May 25, 2023



Presented by Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario and Insurance Institute of Canada

More and more we see the increased occurrences of flood events and its impacts to residents and businesses. With recent climate change reports suggesting Canada is warming at twice the rate of most other countries, almost three times warmer than the Arctic, there are increased chances of extreme weather events, such as flooding. Brokers need to understand the reality of this risk, and how to communicate this to their clients.

Join us for a live discussion on all things flood, covering basement/sewer backup and overland risks. This live webinar is held in two parts; first, a keynote address from a leading expert on the realities of flood today, followed by a panel of experts who will dive into essential details brokers need to know, such as understanding the policy, risk mitigation, and guiding your clients through the process.