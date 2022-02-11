IBAO/IIO Webinar: It’s Time for Cyber Insurance to go Mainstream!

by IBAO

March 22, 2022



A Co-sponsored event created and hosted by IBAO and the Insurance Institute of Ontario.

Cyber Insurance continues to be thought of by consumers as, “It won’t happen to me,” but, more importantly, it continues to be thought of by brokers as, “Where do I even begin!?” Getting Cyber polices into our client’s hands is becoming more a vital need than a wish or “add-on”. Cyber-attacks since 2020 continue to grow at an unprecedented pace, not just for commercial lines clients but personal lines as well.

Join us for a pragmatic look into what Cyber Insurance does, what the risks are, and how to articulate them to your clients in plain, simple language. This live seminar is held in two parts; first, a keynote address from a leading expert on the realities of today, followed by a panel of three insurers who dive into how brokers can overcome their hesitations to successfully engage their Personal Lines and Commercial Lines clients in this important risk and how to place this coverage successfully within their markets.

