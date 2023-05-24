Canadian Underwriter

Event

IBAO Principal Pathway – RIBO 2 Prep Course

by IBAO
June 19 - June 23, 2023


Is your brokerage preparing for a change in ownership? Have you been a Licensed Broker for two years or more? This course prepares you to challenge the RIBO Level 2 Unrestricted Management exam—required to become a Principal Broker or brokerage owner.

Study, practice and network among peers in a focused, practical program. Students will experience elevated education and understand what it takes to be a strong leader for the future, coupled with the clarity of RIBO regulations.

This course focuses on two key objectives;

  1. Uncover your unique approach to managing people so you can effectively manage and supervise others.
  2. Have the foundations of brokerage management RIBO requires to pass the Level 2 exam.

