IBAO Principal Pathway: RIBO Level 2 Course

by IBAO

July 24 - July 28, 2023



Is your brokerage preparing for a change in ownership? Have you been a Licensed Broker for two years or more? IBAO’s newly redesigned RIBO Level 2 course prepares you to challenge the RIBO Level 2 Unrestricted Management exam—required to become a Principal Broker or brokerage owner.

Study, practice and network among peers in a focused, practical program. Students will experience elevated education and understand what it takes to be a strong leader for the future, coupled with the clarity of RIBO regulations.This course course focuses on two key objectives: