by IBAO

May 01 - May 08, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 1A2

If you have staff in your office you’ve been wanting to license our Online Prep Course is a great option. Students receive 120 days of access to the course along with our Textbook Kit. The course features videos and quizzes at the end of each chapter.

*Due to COVID-19 RIBO Exams have been postponed until further notice*

$400 + $50 additional for non-members

Exam Fee not Included

120 Days of Access to Course

Visit event's website