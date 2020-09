by IBAO

September 14 - September 25, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

*Students can choose to take the virtual or in-class format when registering*

The most efficient format to prepare for the RIBO Level I exam, this course is for individuals with limited industry experience. Students are guided through insurance fundamentals, principles of indemnity, insurable interest, personal property, personal automobile and the Registered Insurance Broker Act (RIB Act).

Facilitated by Lyall Bell, CAIB, CIP

8:30AM-4:00PM

$760 + $100 additional for non-members

