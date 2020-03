by IBAO

April 13 - April 24, 2020

Unica Insurance, 7150 Derrycrest Dr. Mississauga ON, L5W 0E5

For west end brokerages looking to have their staff licensed this is the course for you! This 10-day intensive course prepares students to pass their RIBO Level I Exam, this course holds our highest success rate.

Facilitated by Lyall Bell, CAIB, CIP

Apr 13-24 | 8:30AM-4:00PM

$760 + $100 additional for non-members

