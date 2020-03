by IBAO

April 20 - April 24, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

If you are looking to move into a management/ownership role within your brokerage, consider our 5-day preparation course which prepares brokers to write their Level II Unrestricted Management exam.

Various Facilitators

Apr 20-24 | 9:00AM-4:00PM

20 Management Hours

$600 + $305 additional for non-members

Visit event's website