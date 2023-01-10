IBAO RIBO Level II License: Unrestricted Management Course

by IBAO

February 21 - February 24, 2023



This one-week course prepares you to challenge the RIBO Level II Unrestricted Management exam. Study, practice and network among peers in a focused, practical program.

The RIBO Level II License is obtained by successfully passing both the Unrestricted Technical and Management exams, a requirement to practice without restriction.

Requirements to attain your Level II License:

1. Be a RIBO Level 1 licensed broker practicing for two or more years.

2. Pass the Unrestricted Management exam. BOOK HERE

3. Pass the Unrestricted Technical exam.

