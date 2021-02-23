IBAO RIBO Level II License: Unrestricted Management Course

Is your brokerage preparing for a change in ownership? Have you been a Licensed Broker for two years or more? To become a Principal Broker or brokerage owner, take the RIBO Level II unrestricted license. Increase your knowledge of management, administration, Errors & Omissions, company relations, the RIB Act, financial management and technology.
This one-week course prepares you to challenge the RIBO Level II Unrestricted Management exam. Study, practice and network among peers in a focused, practical program.
20 Management Hours
$600 for IBAO Members / $900 for non-members