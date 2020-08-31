IBAO Seminar: Errors & Omissions Loss Control – OTTAWA

by IBAO

September 03, 2020

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Downtown, Ottawa East, 235 King Edward Avenue, Ottawa ON, K1N 7L8

*Limited Spots Available due to Social Distancing & COVID-19 Precautions*

Understanding your exposures to Errors & Omissions claims as a Broker is a key to developing your operations strategy.

Examine what clients expect of you, what courts expect of you, and what others expect of you. It is during the discussions that you will be able to answer the questions you need to answer in order to establish the Procedures that best suit your brokerage.

Facilitated by Hugh Fardy, Gallagher

2 Management Hours + 1 Ethics Hours

8:30AM-11:45AM OR 1:15PM-4:30PM

$125 without promo code

Visit event's website