IBAO #TogetherAtHome Keynote Series

by IBAO

June 03, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

Habitual Behaviours: The Science of Creating Lifelong Habits

We’re the sum of our daily habits. Over time, these seemingly small behaviours define our health and performance and have a profound impact in whether or not we achieve our goals. In this talk, Dr. Bélanger establishes a framework we can use every day to push towards our goals and design the life and career we dream of. Walk away with implementable skills and an understanding on what habits have the highest ROI when it comes to health, productivity and performance.

#TogetherAtHome Keynote Series: Discover the tools and inspiration you need to help navigate these uncertain times.

Facilitated by Dr. Lisa Belanger, Behavioural Change Expert

June 3rd | 12:00PM-1:00PM

FREE for IBAO Members

Visit event's website