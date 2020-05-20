IBAO #TogetherAtHome Keynote Series

Hyperfocus: How to be More Productive in a World of Distraction
The state of our attention determines the state of our lives, yet our attention has never been as overwhelmed or in-demand as it is today. We’ve never been so busy while accomplishing so little, and we’ve grown increasingly uncomfortable with a lack of stimulation and distraction. In this talk, Chris reveals how effectively managing your attention hinges on working with greater intention, taming stimulating distractions in advance and strategically unfocusing.
#TogetherAtHome Keynote Series: Discover the tools and inspiration you need to help navigate these uncertain times.
Facilitated by Chris Bailey, Productivity & Performance Expert
June 10th | 12:00PM-1:00PM
FREE for IBAO Members