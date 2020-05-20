IBAO #TogetherAtHome Keynote Series

by IBAO

June 10, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

Hyperfocus: How to be More Productive in a World of Distraction

The state of our attention determines the state of our lives, yet our attention has never been as overwhelmed or in-demand as it is today. We’ve never been so busy while accomplishing so little, and we’ve grown increasingly uncomfortable with a lack of stimulation and distraction. In this talk, Chris reveals how effectively managing your attention hinges on working with greater intention, taming stimulating distractions in advance and strategically unfocusing.

#TogetherAtHome Keynote Series: Discover the tools and inspiration you need to help navigate these uncertain times.

Facilitated by Chris Bailey, Productivity & Performance Expert

June 10th | 12:00PM-1:00PM

FREE for IBAO Members

