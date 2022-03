by IBAO

April 06, 2022



IBAO’s virtual Spring Summit is coming up! It’s a free, RIBO accredited event and your opportunity to reconnect, gain insight on current market challenges and hear industry updates. Ask questions, share feedback or just sit back and take it all in. Join us for the day or attend what you can. Open to IBAO Members and IBAO Magenta Sponsors only—all levels of brokerage staff welcome.

AGM & Townhall | 9:00–11:30AM

Keynote—The Great Reality | 12:00–1:00PM

Panel Discussions| 1:15–3:45PM

We’re virtual again this year based on member feedback.

