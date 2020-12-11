IBAO Webinar: Attracting & Engaging Young Talent Into the Insurance Industry

by IBAO

January 27, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

As the insurance industry workforce continues to age and competition for seasoned professionals is in high demand, organizations must create strategies to attract and retain younger talent into the sector. This webinar will help you understand what motivates and engages Millennials and Gen Zs and how to best position opportunities within your organization to them.

Time: 11:00AM–12:30PM

Accreditation Hours: 1.5 Management Hours (pending)

Facilitators: Giselle Kovary, M.A., President, n-gen People Performance Inc.

