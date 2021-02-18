IBAO Webinar: BMS Change Decision Process

by IBAO

March 31, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

This webinar will introduce and outline the key considerations and steps needed to enable a BMS change at Broker offices. Brokerage Management and Principal Brokers are increasingly eager for technology change, but do not know where to start with this process. The BMS is one of the most costly and important components of any Brokerage operation, and often a roadblock to digital integration of Brokerages. This webinar will outline the most important aspects of this decision process, including the unique considerations of varying Broker business models, the technology products involved in discussion when considering a BMS change, the potential solutions, budgeting expectations, and key factors to be considered before a change is made.

Recommended For:

Principal Brokers, Broker Management

