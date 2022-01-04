IBAO Webinar: Business Interruption—Beyond the Basics

Business interruption insurance is often perceived as a highly technical field, both difficult to sell and to service. As a result, it is a commodity that, although important to all-risk portfolios, is undersold. This seminar aims to put aside the accounting and the numbers so that the insurance people in all disciplines can get a better handle on the how-tos of business interruption.
Business interruption insurance is a vital component of any business continuity plan and requires concentrated attention because it cannot be altered after a disaster occurs. Many aspects of BI replicate business continuity planning, especially the business impact analysis aspects of it and requires an understanding from the insurance professional from different aspects.