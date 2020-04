by IBAO

April 30, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 1A2

Cover the basics of a breakdown policy with a focus on real-life loss examples and how to explain the coverage to your clients. This will help them make a more informed purchasing decision and have a better understanding of what they’re able to claim if they experience a loss.

Facilitated by Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

Apr 30 | 2:00PM-4:15PM

2 Technical Hours (pending)

$120 + $60 per Additional Registrant

