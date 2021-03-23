IBAO Webinar: COPEing with Commercial Building Construction

by IBAO

May 04, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

Did you know that you need to “sell” the underwriter on the merits of a new piece of business before you can sell the policy to a prospective client? Commercial property underwriters establish a risk’s eligibility and rate in part by considering the building’s Construction, Occupancy, Protection and Exposures or C.O.P.E. Commercial brokers must understand these factors and assess commercial risks against them. Those brokers who routinely gather a risk’s C.O.P.E. information and submit it to the underwriter can expedite the quote turnaround time and obtain the best policy coverages, terms, and rates for their clients.

