IBAO Webinar: Estate and Succession Planning – How to do it Right

February 15, 2022



As the saying goes: failing to plan is planning to fail. Passing the baton and transitioning within or outside the family is something owners should pay careful consideration to and give themselves enough time to plan. There are a multitude of factors to consider including: tax, managerial changes, transfer of ownership, will, and other financial implications. Add emotions to it, and it can get a few layers more complex. In this course, speakers from Dentons Canada will guide you through case studies and explore legal and non-legal issues in business succession planning based on fictional family insurance brokerage scenarios.

