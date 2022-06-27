IBAO Webinar: Fundamentals of Financials

by IBAO

July 13, 2022



Fundamentals of Financials for the professional is addressed to all positions in the insurance industry. Webinar leader Melanie Needham will cover the basics of reading and understanding financial statements, including, but not limited to, the main four financials – Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, and Statement of Changes in Shareholder Equity – and how they’re used in underwriting the risk.

Objectives

By the end of the course, learners will have a greater understanding and be able to:

Obtain a thorough understanding of the four main financial sheets

A deep dive into all four and the understanding of underwriting information

An understanding of the difference between For Profit financials and Non-Profit financials

