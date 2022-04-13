IBAO Webinar: Get to Know Cyber Liability

by IBAO

May 31, 2022



Canadians are embracing the use of cyberspace in every aspect of their lives – but are we adequately prepared to deal with the increasing risk of cyber-attacks? With both the frequency and severity of cyber-attacks increasing, the insurance industry needs to be poised to understand, recognize, and advise clients on the risks, potential impacts, and available coverages.

Join us for this engaging seminar, where a closer look at privacy law, how its evolving, recent cases and emerging trends on cyber-attacks is the backdrop to a better understanding of the current and future state of cyber liability.

Recommended For: All commercial insurance positions

Objectives

Webinar participants will have a better understanding of:

-Identify common cyber exposures

-Describe coverage gaps in traditional insurance products

-Explain cyber coverage and identify underwriting considerations

-This course is addressed to all industry professionals.

