IBAO Webinar: Get to Know Product Liability

by IBAO

March 31, 2022



Have you ever had difficulty understanding the relevance of the questions that are included in a standard Product Liability Application? Do you have an appreciation for the processes a customer has undertaken to obtain an ISO 9001 certification?

Commercial lines underwriting and risk management involves understanding your customer’s products, identifying the key exposures to loss, and validating that the required controls are in place to ensure effective loss prevention.

The material includes: an overview of some of the basic legal concepts associated with a Product Liability Application, review the essential elements of a typical Quality Control program, and a discussion of government and trade associations roles in the development and enforcement of industry standards and best practices.

Visit Event Website