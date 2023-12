by IBAO

February 08, 2024



Many policyholders are captivated by the lure of owning a vacation home. Whether the property is a park model trailer, a waterfront cottage or camp, or a condo in ski country, brokers must understand the unique insurance needs of all these forms of seasonal dwellings. Following this webinar, participants will be able to:

Describe the different types of seasonal homes

Identify the exposures to property and the liability losses they present to your clients

Describe appropriate coverages

Explain the insurance to value concerns with seasonal dwellings

This webinar is recommended for: Personal Lines Sales and Service Brokers