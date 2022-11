by IBAO

November 09, 2022



Farming is big business in Ontario. According to Statistics Canada there are nearly 50,000 farms in the province. Not only do these farms provide our food, but they also feed the Ontario economy.

While farms face many of the same risks as other businesses, they also have unique characteristics requiring a combination of coverages to address both the personal and business aspects of the risk.

Objectives:

By attending this webinar, you will be able to:

Discover the variety of products grown and/or raised in Ontario

Evaluate and explain the key differences between full-time and hobby farms

Learn about the types of farm dwellings and outbuildings

Explain insurance rating methodology for farm outbuildings

Visit Event Website