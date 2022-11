by IBAO

November 30, 2022



Your client operates a dairy farm and suddenly loses power to their hot water washing stations and computerized milking equipment. The neighbour’s grain dryers have also lost power.

Do these farmers have the coverage they need to pay for these losses? Are their farm implements, both motorized and non-motorized properly insured? And does their liability insurance fully cover their farm business, including custom farming or custom feeding?

Objectives

By attending this webinar, you will be able to: Evaluate the exposure to Equipment Breakdown losses faced by many farmers

Describe the difference between types of farm equipment and how to insure them

Assess your farm clients’ exposure to third-party liability loss and recommend adequate coverage

