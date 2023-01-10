IBAO Webinar: Introduction To Life Lease Housing Units

by IBAO

March 02, 2023



Although Life Lease housing developments have been around for many years in Ontario, with the expanding senior population this form of housing has become an increasingly popular form of senior housing. With a life lease interest, the lessee has the right to occupy or live in a unit but the life lease agreement does not infer ownership. Clients who live in life lease development have unique contractual insurance needs that must be taken into account before the broker can place coverage.

Objectives:

Join us for this webinar where you will learn about the life lease housing concept and become familiar with the various methods of insuring clients who purchase a life lease interest. Along the way, you will discover the different types of life lease developments located in numerous communities across Ontario.

