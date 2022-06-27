IBAO Webinar: Leverage Profiling in Sales – Part 1

by IBAO

This webinar is Part 1 of a 2-part series. Part 1 provides an overview of the sales professional and certain characteristic traits. We will dive into the process of identifying what kind of buyer you are working with using DISC profiling to help understand the client’s relationship needs. Participants will discuss the sales cycle from the initial contact with the client through the determining needs process, to closing the sale, and will examine various prospecting methods and networking tools. Examples will be provided from both personal lines and commercial insurance.

Outcomes:

By the end of this webinar, participants will be able to:

Demonstrate knowledge of the role of the sales agent/broker in the insurance transaction

Identify character traits of the sales professional

Assess the type of buyer you are working with through DISC profiling

Define and describe each step of the sales cycle

Discuss prospecting and methods to prospect

Identify effective networking tools

