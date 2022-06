by IBAO

September 29, 2022



This webinar is Part 2 of a 2-part series. In part 2, participants will discuss telephone etiquette, and explore what makes a successful sales presentation. Using the DISC profiles learned in Part 1, participants will also discuss effective ways to deal with objections as well as successful closing techniques and ways to follow up after a sale. Examples will be provided from both personal lines and commercial insurance.

Outcomes:

By the end of this webinar, participants will be able to:

Demonstrate proper telephone etiquette

Describe the key steps to a successful sales presentation

Effectively deal with objections

Apply effective closing techniques and follow up after the sale

Write effective and professional thank you notes

