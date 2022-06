by IBAO

July 27, 2022



P&C insurance is the original subscription model business – eons before Netflix and Spotify set up automatic renewals, consumers enjoyed the convenience & flexibility that an annual insurance renewal offers. But what keeps a client with a service provider over the long run? Today, Brokers have more tools than ever to efficiently retain clients & add value through the renewal.

Objectives:

Following this webinar, participants will be able to:

Assess client behavior ‘types’ to personalize service through the renewal

Combine tactics to increase client retention and satisfaction

Outline renewal actions taken to protect brokerage E&O exposure

Improve & reduce time spent on renewals without compromising service

