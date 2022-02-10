IBAO Webinar: Master Upselling SABS

by IBAO

March 23, 2022



The standard Accident Benefits coverage under the Ontario Automobile policy appeals to many clients because they have the lowest premium. However, if you ask anyone who has been injured in an accident, the standard coverage is simply not adequate to cover the medical expenses and loss of income many will face following an auto accident.

Do your new and renewing clients have the protection they need? Become that trusted advisor! Learn to effectively advise personal lines automobile clients regarding the optional benefits available to them under the Statutory Accident Benefits (SABS).

