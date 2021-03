by IBAO

April 06, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

The Commercial Vehicle Operators Registration (CVOR) is one of the most important documents in underwriting a commercial auto risk and can be a little overwhelming the first time you see one. This webinar will answer some common questions, including: What makes up the CVOR? What is the Overall Violation Rate and how do collisions affect it?

Join us as we navigate our way through reading and understanding the CVOR, using it as an underwriting tool as well as a sales tool.

