IBAO Webinar: New Risk Exposure in a COVID World

In this case study-style webinar, a joint effort with the Insurance Institute of Ontario, we’ll look at three hypothetical but realistic individuals and businesses who have adapted their lives and businesses to make a living the COVID world. For each scenario, we’ll hear from subject matter experts in a broker, underwriting and legal claims perspective.
Speakers:
Moderator: Greg Smith, Chief Client Officer, Crawford & Company
Lawyer: Edona Vila, Senior Associate, BLG
Insurer: Obaid Rahman, VP Commercial Underwriting & Specialty Lines, Economical Insurance
Broker: Brooke Hunter, President & CEO, Hunters International Insurance Brokers
1:00PM-2:15PM
1 Technical Hour (pending)
$50 + $10 additional for non-members