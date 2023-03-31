Canadian Underwriter

Event

IBAO Webinar: Older Residential Electrical – What Brokers Need To Know

by IBAO
May 11, 2023


Everything has a shelf life, even houses. As a dwellings ages, so does its electrical distribution systems which increases the risk of fire. Many insurers will not provide or renew coverage on older dwellings unless these critical electrical components are updated. Your clients will want to know why!

Following this webinar participants will understand the exposures to loss presented by older electrical distribution systems and be able to explain the insurance concerns associated with these critical components to new and renewing policyholders.

  • Aluminum wiring and the reason it can present a fire hazard
  • How knob & tube wiring differs from modern-day wiring and why it must be updated
  • Potential issues when a home has only a 60-amp electrical panel

