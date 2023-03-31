IBAO Webinar: Older Residential Electrical – What Brokers Need To Know

by IBAO

May 11, 2023



Everything has a shelf life, even houses. As a dwellings ages, so does its electrical distribution systems which increases the risk of fire. Many insurers will not provide or renew coverage on older dwellings unless these critical electrical components are updated. Your clients will want to know why!

Following this webinar participants will understand the exposures to loss presented by older electrical distribution systems and be able to explain the insurance concerns associated with these critical components to new and renewing policyholders.