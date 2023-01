by IBAO

February 02, 2023



Following a property or liability loss, perhaps the most devastating news for a business owner is learning they do not have sufficient insurance limits to cover their loss! Underinsurance typically leads to some serious questions on the part of the business owner such as: “Can I recover from this? Will I be able to re-open my business?”

By attending this informative webinar participants will be able to:

Identify underinsurance zones in a typical commercial account

Explain the need for additional coverage due to municipal and provincial by-laws and building codes

Recognize the importance of documenting discussions with clients to prevent an E & O loss for the broker and the brokerage

Distinguish the difference between a “cold shell” and “warm shell” condo unit and the impact on coverage limits

Discuss at a high level, business Income (Interruption) coverage limits

Understand the various types insurance obligations in a commercial tenant’s lease agreement

Draw their clients’ attention to the need for higher Commercial General Liability Policy limits in today’s world

Gain tips for selling Insurance to Value throughout the webinar

