by IBAO

December 01, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

According to experts at Risk Management Services, an estimated 70% of commercial buildings in Canada are under-insured by up to 40% of the replacement cost value. Following a property loss, perhaps the most devastating news for policyholders is learning that they do not have enough insurance coverage. Will the business be able to re-open? What is the broker’s liability in a case of underinsurance?

Visit Event Website