IBAO Webinar: Quality Customer Experience Without Being Face To-Face

by IBAO
November 21, 2023


Even before the pandemic, insurance brokers had increasingly become accustomed to serving our customers in a non-face-to-face format. Phone calls, digital signatures, instant messaging, and email all reduced the need for in-person interactions. While this may have helped us become more efficient, it may have reduced the quality of the clients experience, impacting client retention and satisfaction.

This session will introduce tools & strategies to create and improve the non-face-to-face customer experience. By the end of this session, the learner will be able to:

  • Assess the quality of the client experience created in non-face-to-face formats
  • Utilize introduced tactics to create a consistently excellent client experience
  • Propose process improvement in their respective brokerage to further improve customer experience
    Assess results of improved CX via increased client retention or referrals

