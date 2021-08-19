IBAO Webinar: Relationship Sales Part 1

by IBAO

October 13, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

This webinar is Part 1 of a 2-part series. Part 1 provides an overview of the sales professional and certain characteristic traits. We will dive into the process of identifying what kind of buyer you are working with using DISC profiling to help understand the client’s relationship needs. Participants will discuss the sales cycle from the initial contact with the client through the determining needs process, to closing the sale, and will examine various prospecting methods and networking tools. Examples will be provided from both personal lines and commercial insurance.

This webinar is recommended for new brokers or agents.

