IBAO Webinar: Residential Plumbing – What Brokers Need To Know

by IBAO

April 20, 2023



Every year, failures in residential plumbing systems cause significant water damage claims. These losses can often be traced to leaks in older water pipes. Significant water damage can also be caused by sump pump failures. Most insurers will not provide or renew coverage unless older residential plumbing systems are updated and back-up arrangements are in place in the event of sump pump failure. Your clients will want to know why!

Webinar participants will understand the exposures to loss presented by residential water distribution systems and sump pumps and be able to explain the insurance concerns associated with these critical components to new and renewing policyholders.