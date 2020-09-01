IBAO Webinar Series: Relationship Sales – Part One

by IBAO

September 30, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

We will dive into the process of identifying what kind of buyer you are working with using DISC profiling to help understand the client’s relationship needs. Participants will discuss the sales cycle from the initial contact with the client through the determining needs process, to closing the sale, and will examine various prospecting methods and networking tools.

This webinar series is highly recommended for new brokers in both Commercial and Personal Lines.

Taking both parts is NOT mandatory

2:00PM-4:15PM

2 Personal Skills Hours (pending)

Facilitated by Melanie Needham FCIP, CRM – President MRD Training & Consulting Inc.

$120 + $60 each additional registrant

