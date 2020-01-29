IBAO Webinar: Social Media and Cyber Libel – Emerging Risk and Potential Solutions

by IBAO

February 13, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

Increasingly individuals of all ages communicate their personal and commercial experiences and expectations through social media platforms and with complacency expand their digital foot prints.

Learn how the law of defamation (cyber libel) has developed to respond to expressions of opinion in social media within the personal, workplace and commercial context.

Recommended for Brokerage Owners, Managers, Producers and CSR’s.

Facilitated by Mario Fiorino, B.A., LL.B, M. ED, Insurance Bureau of Canada

Feb 13th | 9:30AM-11:45AM

2 Technical Hours

$120 plus $60 each additional registrant – Members Only

