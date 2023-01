by IBAO

March 29, 2023



Following this interactive webinar participants will be able to:

Discuss the many types of solid-fuel heating appliances

Realize the insurance concerns with the installation, operation, and maintenance of these appliances

Explain the insurance concerns associated with solid fuel heating to your clients

A client asks you the following questions. Are you prepared to answer them?

Why is my insurance company worried about my woodstove or pellet stove?

What is a WETT inspection and who is qualified to perform one?

Why do I need to clean my chimney every year?

Why do I need a back-up heat source when I already have an outdoor wood-fired boiler?

Wood-burning appliances in all their variations require extra care and handling by the client but also by the broker!

