by IBAO

July 09, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 1A2

The pandemic has impacted the claims process significantly. Whether it’s commercial property, business interruption or general liability, businesses are having to confront new exposures. This webinar will review the leading coverage and liability issues from 2019-2020 and will also look at anticipated COVID-19 related claims and coverage issues.

Facilitated by Mario Fiorino, B.A., LL.B, M. ED

2 Technical Hours

July 9th | 9:30AM-11:45AM

$120 plus $60 per additional registrant.

Visit event's website